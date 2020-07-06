Import Markdown files with images in Notes
-
Vivaldi have an excellent function for importing markdown files right into notes, but for being perfect it needs the hability to also import all inserted images at each markdown file, making it a remarkable tool for migrating notes and text with images from other markdown-compatible note-taking applications
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests