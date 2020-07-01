Desktop Notification Reminders attached to Notes
KSB Ambassador
As name suggests: Ability to attach reminders to Notes that can be displayed as desktop notifications.
To notes? You mean, when you visit the site again it should remind you?
KSB Ambassador
No, what website?
You open notes, you write your note or whatever - doesn't matter, and have the ability to attach a reminder to it. With desktop notifications, the browser doesn't have to be open to receive the reminder. If it synced with mobile, you'd get reminder from your phone too.
