Locking tile size
-
turbobrush
Page tiling is so useful and is one of the reasons I use Vivaldi. The one feature that I would find useful is having the ability to lock a tile's size.
For example: If I have two websites tiled vertically and I click a link in one to open in a new tile, it will resize all 3(2old +1new) tiles vertically. I am often working in one tile and I want that tile's dimensions to be locked and not resized. If this is a feature, then I apologize as I haven't found how to do it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@turbobrush This sounds very similar to Locking Tab Tiling Layout.
I don't know of any workaround, and I reported a few bugs with tiling, e.g.
- (VB-44329) Grid Tiling Layout for Three Tabs is not Optimal (2/10/2018)
- (VB-65100) Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size (27/3/2020)
I would expect two tabs tiled vertically taking half the window, and the single tile taking the other half, but the single tile uses only one third. You can save a group of tiles as a session, but the sizes are reset to the default layout on opening the session.
-
turbobrush
@Pesala said in Locking tile size:
@turbobrush This sounds very similar to Locking Tab Tiling Layout.
I don't know of any workaround, and I reported a few bugs with tiling, e.g.
- (VB-44329) Grid Tiling Layout for Three Tabs is not Optimal (2/10/2018)
- (VB-65100) Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size (27/3/2020)
I would expect two tabs tiled vertically taking half the window, and the single tile taking the other half, but the single tile uses only one third. You can save a group of tiles as a session, but the sizes are reset to the default layout on opening the session.
Yea very similar. Though that OP's suggestion starts creating a new issue. You wouldn't be able to have one tile locked and all other tiles resize since only the active tile resizes in his suggestion.
Rather a lock tile feature would give the best of both worlds.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests