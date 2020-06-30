Page tiling is so useful and is one of the reasons I use Vivaldi. The one feature that I would find useful is having the ability to lock a tile's size.

For example: If I have two websites tiled vertically and I click a link in one to open in a new tile, it will resize all 3(2old +1new) tiles vertically. I am often working in one tile and I want that tile's dimensions to be locked and not resized. If this is a feature, then I apologize as I haven't found how to do it.