Don't remove old history entries when the page is visited again
-
I'd like it to act like Chrome, where a new entry is created but the old one is not deleted.
I found a request for this in an old feature request thread, but that seems to be an old system, I didn't find a topic in this forum for it. Also here's a thread asking about it. The response there cites Edge and Firefox to support the current behavior, but I cite Chrome as a counterexample.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests