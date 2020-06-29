Hello, I saved up quite a browsing history, which I also want to keep. However, searching in history is now freezing Vivaldi considerably, for several seconds, with ever character typed in the search field on the history tab.

I would like request to make the history search non-blocking, as in not freezing the program - and e.g. just gradually show results.

Since bookmark search seems technically similar, its probably easy to solve this possible issue for it too.