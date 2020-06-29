Make search in history non-blocking
Hello, I saved up quite a browsing history, which I also want to keep. However, searching in history is now freezing Vivaldi considerably, for several seconds, with ever character typed in the search field on the history tab.
I would like request to make the history search non-blocking, as in not freezing the program - and e.g. just gradually show results.
Since bookmark search seems technically similar, its probably easy to solve this possible issue for it too.
Pesala Ambassador
@Vektorweg Your history must be enormous.
As a workaround: try searching only Today, then switch to Month, Week, or List when you have finished typing the search string.
+1
A sort of "buffering system" would be helpful.
History tends to struggle when it is quite big.
A number of improvements have been made in vivaldi 6.9 to make history more efficient
