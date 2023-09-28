Currently (on Windows at least) there is a minimum window width of 500px (with a 1920x1080 display). No other browsers have this issue.

Vivaldi is a decent browser for development, sure it has its quirks, but forcing a window to be almost half the size of the screen is silly.

During web development, I would love it if the reason I have to open Chrome would be to make sure it also works on Chrome, not because a simple thing didn't work properly on Vivaldi.

Add an option, an experiment, or just allow it to be modified via browser CSS I really don't care, but a 500px limit with no reason other than to make sure a window is always big is such a small stupid issue that a browser doesn't need to have.

TL;DR Can't make windows smaller than 500px, please allow me to change that

Thank you for listening to my small rant.