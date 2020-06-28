Bug status (duplicate etc.) change e-mail
A Former User
It would be nice to get some info about bugs I reported being marked as duplicate/invalid etc., not only fixed. If it’s a duplicate, one should also get the ‘valid’ bug ID so that they can ask for info about it directly (not like VB-xxxxx is duplicate of VB-xxxxy. VB-xxxxy is duplicate of VB-xxxxz. VB-xxxxz has no progress yet) and their address should be assigned to the ‘valid’ bug.
derDay Supporters
@potmeklecbohdan
you mean, something like this
(VB-34514)
A Former User
@derDay Not really, although that would be nice as well. I want to get notified as soon as a bug I reported (i.e. which has my e-mail address assigned) is changed.
Edit: see also the OP edit (after parentheses).
@potmeklecbohdan This might cause some confusion. Sometimes bugs will go through many different state changes before they are actually fixed.
Though I can see the usefulness in getting the duplicate ID so you can follow it up later on the forum.
A Former User
@LonM Then it could be optional via an off-by-default tickbox on the report page (changeable via a specific reply to the e-mail/via a link/by sopranos).
