Add - 'Open Start Page in Current Tab' - command for Mouse Gesture
Welcome Page command for mouse gesture requires an extra step or more, and it opens in a New Tab.
New Tab, that's set to open Start Page, doesn't close the current tab you no longer need. So it requires an extra step
Close Tab gesture, then New Tab gesture is two gestures.
Please add the command 'Open Start Page in Current Tab' for Mouse Gesture Mapping
Pesala Ambassador
@PAKman Creating a bookmark with the URL
vivaldi://welcome/would solve the second problem. Setting your home page to the Start Page would solve the other issue.
Edit: However, for some reason, assigning a Mouse Gesture to Home opens a new window. That looks like a bug to me.
- An Option to Always Reuse Current Tab as in Opera 12.18 would be another way to go, which would fit more situations.
- Concatenate Commands would add even more power — again already possible in Opera 12.18
