Everything should be a tab
Let me explain. At the moment settings open as a sort of popup, overlaying everything. The same thing happens when we trigger the mobile panel toggle – it’s a popup utilizing the full width of the screen. When I want to check on another part of the browser, I have to close the popup which resets it. Going back exactly to where I was before involves many tiring and superfluous taps, which break concentration. Why not make everything a tab? This way settings or notes/downloads/bookmarks/history can stay open while I do stuff on a website and then I simply switch tabs when I want to write something in notes or change something in settings.
I’m aware this is the opposite of what any other Android browsers are doing out there, but I think it makes a lot of sense.
@JohnConnorBear I think this is talking about how the mobile browser settings opens a separate android view/window (I don't know the correct terminology) instead of a tab, like you can use on desktop.
It's not so much a pop-up as it is a completely separate view.
When Vivaldi comes to iOS, this has to be a must. As far as I know, no mobile browser in any OS can do this, so if it's added to Android, I will be happy.
P.S. Yes, I know an iOS version is very far off in the future.
@LonM Yeah, popup is the wrong term. It’s a separate view which resets when you leave it.
@JohnConnorBear said in Everything should be a tab:
@luetage
Problem is the definition of "pop-up".
You can draw a container over other containers and that is just part of the page you are reading, there is no "pop-up". Considering the author of the Web page can do pretty much everything via JS, it becomes a bit science fiction asking the browser to reverse-engineer the page and all code from all the sources, then decide what is what and what to show the "user" as "user agent".
What I’m suggesting is that a tab should be able to display both webpages and internal pages on Android, just like in the Desktop version. There’s no sorcery involved with that, it’s just a different approach to the current one, bringing it closer to the convenience we currently enjoy on desktop.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@greybeard and @JohnConnorBear, please try to stay on topic.
@luetage
I agree. The whole Vivaldi UI on Android is a huge mess. It may look organized on paper, but I always mix up the panels and the tab switcher. The V menu for pages and the settings are highly unorganized with a bunch of options without clear grouping or separation.
I love the Vivaldi UI on desktop, but I don't think they should force this concept on phones. I would like to have a one touch menu with all the available tools and subpages, similar to how the hamburger menu works on Chrome and Firefox desktop, probably with the ability to reorganize items in it. Plus a combined address field and toolbar with this menu button and a few freely configurable buttons, so we could use our 2-3 pet functions with one tap, and reach everything else from the menu. Everything else in tabs, like you said.
Internet Explorer on Windows Phone was a very dumb browser, but it had the most clean and space friendly UI I ever saw on phone. It would be great to find a way to make something as clean but still powerful.
greybeard Ambassador
@jane-n Apologies
@sevmonster
The fact is, you already have to tap at least twice to reach most of the functions, so I don't really see your point. My request would not change much, except one thing: put everything into one area instead of scattering them all over the UI.
In portrait mode, we have enough space for 3 buttons and the address field on a 5+ inch screen. One of the buttons must be the overflow menu button, while the other two should be freely configurable. (Back/forward/reload could be done with swipe gestures as an alternative option of buttons.)
- You are a tab hoarder, even on mobile? Choose the tab selector button!
- You bookmark a lot of pages? Chose the bookmark button!
- You make screenshots all the time? Choose the screenshot button!
I don't think many people use more than two functions frequently on mobile. Even so, they can't reach more functions with one tap currently. Basically, only the tab selector and the bookmarks can be accessed with one tap right now.
But let's make another step ahead! Instead of a dedicated overflow menu button, make 3 configurable buttons, and open the overflow area with a swipe up gesture from the toolbar. Even with Vivaldi's many options, everything could fit into an area that big. Of course, in an organized way, not just thrown together.
I don't say Vivaldi should use the existing solutions of other browsers out of the box, but forcing desktop layout on a small screen does not work. If I would not respect Vivaldi's privacy policy, I would use Samsung Internet instead, because Vivaldi's current mobile UI is a pain in the ass for me.
This is especially needed for notes. They have two level-deep interface, so accessing any given note is a two way process. When one wants to copy something from the browser, it is a lot of going there and back (plus one loses the position of the cursor). Working with multiple notes at the same time is nigh impossible. (And I also +1 about the confusion between panels and things like sync or trashed tabs - I frequently open panels when I want to look at synced tabs and the othe way around.)
@felagund This has become very unlikely with the recent changes to panels on mobile. I guess at least settings could still be a tab, but I don’t think they deem it worthwhile, or have even heard of this feature request. The low volume of upvotes in almost 4 years doesn’t help either.
I think 22 upvotes is not so little. I hade feature requests with half upvotes implemented. I also do not see it coming any time soon globally, but at least for notes, it would make a lot of sense as per above.