@sevmonster

The fact is, you already have to tap at least twice to reach most of the functions, so I don't really see your point. My request would not change much, except one thing: put everything into one area instead of scattering them all over the UI.

In portrait mode, we have enough space for 3 buttons and the address field on a 5+ inch screen. One of the buttons must be the overflow menu button, while the other two should be freely configurable. (Back/forward/reload could be done with swipe gestures as an alternative option of buttons.)

You are a tab hoarder, even on mobile? Choose the tab selector button!

You bookmark a lot of pages? Chose the bookmark button!

You make screenshots all the time? Choose the screenshot button!

I don't think many people use more than two functions frequently on mobile. Even so, they can't reach more functions with one tap currently. Basically, only the tab selector and the bookmarks can be accessed with one tap right now.

But let's make another step ahead! Instead of a dedicated overflow menu button, make 3 configurable buttons, and open the overflow area with a swipe up gesture from the toolbar. Even with Vivaldi's many options, everything could fit into an area that big. Of course, in an organized way, not just thrown together.

I don't say Vivaldi should use the existing solutions of other browsers out of the box, but forcing desktop layout on a small screen does not work. If I would not respect Vivaldi's privacy policy, I would use Samsung Internet instead, because Vivaldi's current mobile UI is a pain in the ass for me.