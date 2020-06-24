Open the link with the Share Key in Vivaldi
When we want to share a link or text in other apps or sites, it should be sharing with Vivaldi. The link should open the Vivaldi skin in the tab or hidden tab.
@Ledenav Hi,
Could you clarify: What is "the share key"? Do you have a dedicated share button on your device?
@LonM For example, I chose a link and the share option appeared. Should be shared with Vivaldi in shared apps.
@Ledenav Thanks for clarifying - Are you asking for the same thing as in this request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40396/share-function-not-yet-everywhere/ ?
