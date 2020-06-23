More settings for Download function
It would be nice to see more setting for Download function.
Like automatic cleaning of completed, failed Downloads, more settings (like timeframe till notification disappear) about Notification for added/completed/failed download.
However notification doesn't work properly. Some it's there if I add new download, sometimes nothing.
