Compact List of Tabs in Tab Switcher (hide thumbnails)
davidsprinkle91
I'd love to be able to go back to having a compact list of tabs, where I could view 12+ tabs at once in the list, rather than being able to see 6 thumbnails at a time. Can we please have an option to go back to a list of all open tabs with no thumbnails?
(mod edit: updated title)
hamedghorbani
Hi
I really like this idea .
Open tabs without thumbnails is so good for performance
And list view for open tabs is so cool.
I request this feature for next updates
Thank you team vivaldi
Concepts is like that in kiwi
I know vivaldi can design more attractive.
But its better tab list start from bottom to top like yandex open tabs for one handed use
@davidsprinkle91 @hamedghorbani I'd love to disable thumbs for tabs.
Which is the same of how Speed Dial List View works so not extremely hard to implement.
@LonM Was hard to find this request. Maybe the title can be updated?