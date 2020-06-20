Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
To copy the recorded notes fast, the copy icon should be placed to the right of the notes.
⭞ ℓє∂єиαν.ｉｎｆｏ
This would be very useful, for example when I need to copy quick replies onto the forum
