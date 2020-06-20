Switch between tabs and tab menu switch
When I open the tabs it looks like it gets stuck open. Fix the opening animation. It is also slow to switch between normal and hidden tabs. Please add a nice animation and fix the stutter during the transition.
⭞ ℓє∂єиαν.ｉｎｆｏ
anujkmr953
I also wanted this as a feature request.
anujkmr953
@ledenav yes you noticed it right....i also dont like the hard animation there...and what do you think about the tab groups?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
