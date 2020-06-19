Option to remove bookmarks from autocomplete without disabling autocomplete
BitcoinRoomba
Requesting the ability to control URL bar autocomplete by category. Kinda like this firefox feature (screenshot attached). As of right now it is possible to control your dropdown suggestions, but not autocomplete.
A Former User
Have a look at settings → address bar → address field drop-down menu
Edit: sorry, misunderstood your request. But you can disable prefering bookmarks
