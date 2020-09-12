Export Notes and Reader View to .epub format for eReaders.
utkuberberoglu
Hi,
Thanks for this great browser.
I especially find notes very useful, taking to much notes while studiying and researching. It would be wonderful to read notes in my eReader.
Best regards,
Utku
(mod edit title for searching)
