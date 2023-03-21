Sending multiple tabs (or even an entire window) to a device at once
jeffprater
There are lots of instances where I need to send multiple tabs to another device. Now, I can click on each tab, right-click the page, then select Send to your devices... This works. But, it's time consuming when I need to send several tabs or an entire window. It would be nice if I could send multiple tabs or an entire window instead of doing this on each page manually. For instance, I would select multiple tabs (via Ctrl + click), right-click one of the selected tabs, then select Send to your devices... Or, I could right-click a single tab and have the option to send just that tab or the entire window to another device. Thanks.
YES!
Select one or more tabs. Right click on a tab. Click "Send to Your Devices", choose a device, or even all devices at once.
I've had a need for that more than a few times when dealing with work/home/school/travel. Would be so convenient to send a bunch from my desktop to my mobile. Even mobile to my desktop.
featuresthings in a reliable browser are being ignored, this is where Vivaldi is lacking. I cannot send even three tabs to any device. (I tried it a little while ago.)
I wonder, when they are going to think over this!
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
