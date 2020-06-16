Profile/Browser Refresh Option
-
PacketHauler
I recently had to run the 'Refresh' option on my Firefox install to try and troubleshoot something. I realized that is actually a great feature to have on a browser. It deletes everything, except the sync relationship, so that everything is pulled back from the server automatically after the browser restarts. It also dumps all the old data into a folder on your desktop so you can import what you need after the refresh. Vivaldi should implement something similar.
-
@PacketHauler Hi, you an already do this:
- Click the profile menu
- Create a new profile
you can then access both profiles if you need to move anything over.
Does this match the behaviour of firefox?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests