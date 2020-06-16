web panel improvement
I mean webpanel should act as a normal tap to maximize not tiling with tabs that opened in tap bar & while i can add any website or web app as a panel like twitter or Instagram or slack ets..
it will be grate to have some additional feature like
1- notification number icon badge
2- notification center or integrate it with system notification
3- add don't disturb icon for focus time
4- availability of resize the panel bar size and panel icons
5- add some controls in sitting page to mange these accounts and services
thats for now and i think it will improve with the time
