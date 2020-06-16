Auto-update bookmark for permanently redirected url (301 ...)
Create a option to update quickly a bookmark that is redirected/forwarded permanently by the server by checking the HTTP Status Code (and/or other technique). I don't know if it's possible?
@snwop
This is a great idea. This would avoid manually updating the bookmark links. Especially when there are more and more websites that change url address over the years. A meta-data detection on the title of a website could be done to see if it is the same website on the redirected version. When the browser detects that there is a redirect from the same site, a pop-up window might appear asking the user to update (or not) the new url address. I don't know why this idea is still not taken up by developers of browsers like Vivaldi.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests