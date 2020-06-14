Allow for putting vertical tabs above the panels (Same column)
-
Right now, when choosing to show tabs on the side (left, right), and that side also happens to be the side with the panels, the tabs, and the panels and up in two parallel columns. Next to each other. So, this:
[--------------------------------------] [ address bar ] [ bookmark bar ] [--------------------------------------] [ panel ] [ tab1 ] [ ] [ tab2 ] web page [ ] [ ]
In addition to this existing behavior, the browser should also allow for placing the tabs in the area between (a) the top toolbars, and (b) the area of the side panels.
[--------------------------------------] [ address bar ] [ bookmark bar ] [--------------------------------------] [ tab1 ] [ tab2 ] web page [ tab3 ] [-------------] [ panel ] [ ] [ ]
Rationale:
- users not needing tall panels, and not having many tabs, find themselves wasting a lot vertical space by having side-tabs, and panels, use two separate columns.
More info:
-
The width of the area hosting side-tabs would be the same as the width of the currently open panel (since they are in the same column)
-
side-tabs would always be visible. So, a panels would also either always be open, or hiding the panel would result in extending the area of vertical tabs all the way down.
-
The user should be able to resize the amount of space devoted to tabs/panels, and fix it to specific size (so that the top of panel always starts in the same place on the screen)
-
but, optionally, it should be possible to have this process of resizing be automatic, driven by the amount of tabs (possibly up to a certain, ideally configurable, vertical maximum expressed in the max. amount of tabs)
-
optionally to consider: it might be handy to allow for such vertical stacking also of the bookmark panel. So that bookmarks are always visible, above a panel.
[ tab ][ tab ][ tab ][ tab ] [--------------------------------------] [ address bar ] [ bookmark bar ] [--------------------------------------] [ bookmark ] [ bookmark ] web page [ bookmark ] [-------------] [ panel ] [ ] [ ]
-
-
-
