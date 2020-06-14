Typed history checkbox to Delete Browsing Data
Hello Vivaldi,
Could you put this feature to Delete Browsing Data?
Thanks.
I just found this thread, and I want this, too! There should be a way to delete history, but keep typed history.
Why couldn't they do this in Vivaldi yet? How can you get the request to the developers?
Someone send it to them!
What should be done is that when deleting browser data, the Typed History is saved first and then reloaded at the end. This would really not be difficult to implement.
@lamantin
Hi, the Vivaldi team check the feature requests.
It depends on many things if a request is implemented in Vivaldi.
One is user votes, your request have 4 votes in 2 Years and there are close to 6000 feature requests already.
I fear this will not be implemented anytime soon, if ever.
Cheers, mib
I understand, but this is a basic feature that we use every day. It has links that we just want to delete/maintain manually.
This workaround would solve the problem quickly:
- Typed history backup.
- Browsing data deletion.
- Typed history reload.
Now I have to mess around with the fact that if I want to clear the browsing history, I have to save the important links from the Typed History one by one first.
Compared to other browsers, Typed history is Vivaldi's greatest strength. That's why I started using it.
@lamantin
I never use this, therefor I don't vote for your request, sorry.
If nobody vote for it nobody need it, this sounds a bit harsh but I want my requests implemented.
This is not a good way to vote, because millions of users don't come here to vote for a new feature.
So the votes don't show anything.
I always wonder about the capabilities of new versions that I never use. The soul of a browser is web address management. Until that is properly addressed, it is a half-baked product.
This is also not understood at Microsoft and Google. (EDGE and Chrome)
@lamantin
You cant change this, we have requests with 300 votes in two weeks.
We have a few thousands forum user saw your request.
As I mention, I would never use this, I cant vote.