@Pesala This mod purpose is to hide the entire panel automatically, without the need to disable/enable the panel constantly. The "switch" is a vertical column of buttons inside the panel, which left behind when there are no active panel (not disabled panel).

With this mod, you can just move the pointer to the window's edge to reveal the "switch" & then pick a panel. It skip the part where you have to click the panel toggle before & after you access the panel. It will save you 2 clicks when access & then hide the panel when you're done. And you can save even more clicks by install the js mod in step 4, which will auto click panel's button inside the switch by simply pointing at 'em.

This is pretty much a solution for lazy people like me, or those with mouse finger injury, or you simply want to extend the longevity of your favorite mouse by eliminate some repetitive clicks in daily basis.