@abolog Settings > Appearance under CUSTOM UI MODIFICATIONS only allow u to tinker with the browser's GUI (addressbar/panel/tabbar/statusbar...etc.), but not the content of the website.

That's why I recommend to inject the CSS code via Page Actions or Stylus extension.

body > img:only-child {background: #002594;}

Also, your code only apply background color to the img so you won't see it (cuz it's covered by the img)