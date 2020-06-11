Spatial navigation by Ctrl+Home/End
How about an expansion allowing one to navigate to the topmost/bottommost control with shift+home/end?
Pesala Ambassador
@turbo73 I find it rather odd, that pressing escape to deselect spatial navigation, then Home to go to the top of the page, does not reset spatial navigation to the top of the page.
However, a workaround is to navigate back/forward e.g. with GestureLeft, then GestureRight.
Pesala Ambassador
@Gwen-Dragon Escape, z, x should do it even more easily. Enable single-key shortcuts if you're a keyboard warrior.
