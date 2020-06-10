Invert address bar colors when in progress
mbendjeddou
If I'm noticing correctly here, once a page starts loading the address bar gets the accent color and then the progress bar advances in background color. I think this somehow suggests the page is rather unloading (aesthetically). It would perhaps be better if that were inverted; that is - progress bar advances in accent color and once loading is complete the address bar then gets back to original, background color.
Totally agree
Furthermore if you are using the factory Dark theme, the color difference is practically invisible.
This is the 3rd thread I spot about the same core problem, i.e., make progress obvious somehow. This clutters votes, so maybe move into this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/45815/emphasize-loading-state
