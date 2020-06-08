open new pages in new window
-
Can Vivaldi offer a switch to open a web page in a new window rather than a tab?
-
@theMrX said in open new pages in new window:
How are you choosing the page to be opened?
-
clicking on a link on an open page :
right-click and select "Open Link in New Window"
-
from a Bookmark
right-click and select "Open in New Window"
-
-
@TbGbe like this
-
You can use Ctrl+Shift when clicking on a link, that will open the link in a new window. However there's no option yet like the one you suggest.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@themrx Right-click, Open in New Window.
What else do you need?
-
-
-
