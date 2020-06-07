Add Copy Page Title to the Tab Context Menu

Many image and pdf downloads use a name that doesn't mean anything to human language when stashed on a CDN. It would be helpful if there was a way to copy the page title from right clicking the page or right clicking the tab. Another helpful possibility might be to have a checkbox in the save/save as dialog that would allow you to replace the item being downloading with the title of the page that called the GET.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, here's an example showing flickr's filename that would make a better password than a filename describing the contents;

Basically I'm interested in a streamlined way to snag the page title, without opening source or dev tools, so I can replace the filename when I save as; or a checkbox in the save as dialog that would replace the filename with the page title of the referrer.

I neglected to mention that it would preferably need to remove chars invalid for filenames and possibly replace spaces with hyphens or underscores.