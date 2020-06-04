Since chrome dont have super drag so I use extension crxMouse Chrome to do that, and it's ok to use in Chrome, Edge and Brave

But when I use it in Vivaldi, it selects the text rather then drags the web link. This problem occurs only when I drag links to left or right, it's ok to drag it up or down, and dragging a picture or text is fine too

Another superdrag extension smartup faces the same probelm

modedit moved from Windows forum