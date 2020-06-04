Problem about super drag
Since chrome dont have super drag so I use extension crxMouse Chrome to do that, and it's ok to use in Chrome, Edge and Brave
But when I use it in Vivaldi, it selects the text rather then drags the web link. This problem occurs only when I drag links to left or right, it's ok to drag it up or down, and dragging a picture or text is fine too
Another superdrag extension smartup faces the same probelm
@Gwen-Dragon
Maybe selecting text while you press alt and dragging links as default?
for me dragging links is more frequent than selecting text
I had the same problem and I digged a bit into the settings and found the solution
•Open settings and search for "Links"
•Disable Allow Text Selection in Links
After that you should be able to use super drag on links
I hope this helps you
@MonStand It works! Thank you buddy! 3 years later I try to install Vivaldi again, it much better than 3 years ago.