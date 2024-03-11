Just skip breakfast.

Wait as long as you can before intake of next nutrient. Hydrate but do not eat.

This will allow you body to mobilise its "reserve" stored fats. instead of just getting bigger and bigger.

Each day wait one more hour than you day before.

The importance of breakfast is a myth created by big capitalist cereal and dairy industry. They need you to buy more sugar and starch and cornsyrup.

Educate yourself on "intermittent fasting" and thank me later.

Try it out yourself and spred the word.

One of the best things that ever happened to my health.