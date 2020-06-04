What did you ate for breakfirst?
My mom always says like that "breakfirst is very important!" Yes. That is right. so I try to eat breakfirst. This morning, i ate meat and rice. What did you ate?
Is BreakFirst equal to BreakFast?
The first meal of the day?
@Zalex108 The first meal of the day?<<< Thats right. usually eat in morning. hahaha
First breakfast is usually a Tea or Coffee. Mind to share what your food is composed of? I do have a Korean Cookbook but for sure it doesn't cover this situation.
@kahukura usually koreans eat rice with side dish.(in Hangul says it "banchan") These kinds are kimchi, korean soup(Kimchi stew... Soybean(danggang) Paste Stew...) and Roast fish, etc. There are many kinds of this! What I ate this morning was roast beef and rice.
Nowadays, people eat simply in Western ways. like sandwich.
- I dont like kimchi. its too spicy
@TackU0U Sounds interesting. Kimchi is what Korea is known for, besides Electronics. I am not yet that advanced to have tried Korean Soup. Sharing a simple recipe for that can do wonders.
Pesala Ambassador
Porridge Oats
In English, we have an idiom for spending time in prison: “Doing Porridge.” It is cheap, easy to produce in large quantities, good for digestion, and lowers cholesterol.
See Ronnie Barker in Porridge.
I usually have Cornflakes with milk, chopped banana, and some chocolate biscuit crumbled in.
@kahukura I haven't cooked kimchi stew yet. so, I found a YouTube video.
https://youtu.be/DnQ09ZZCjCs <<< This vidio made by korea's famous chief, Baek Jong Won. There are English subtitles, so take a look.
It depends and vary from:
Tea, Cofee
Omelete, Egg, Toasts, Fruit, Juice, Muesli, Milk, Yogurt, biscuits ...
Protein breakfast is usually better.
A Former User
I don’t know the sequence of thoughts leading to this, but… don’t you think that if you have breakfast multiple times a day (e.g. in the morning & in the afternoon) you’re more fresh?
@potmeklecbohdan That sounds like a very good idea to have multiple breakfasts a day. This way you can share the time virtually with your friends worldwide. I like it.
A Former User
@kahukura I thought it a little differently, but yes, your idea also applies. I meant, do you sometimes get the nice feeling of freshness while having breakfast? If you tell yourself ‘wow, breakfast’ you could maybe get the feeling even in the afternoon.
Just skip breakfast.
Wait as long as you can before intake of next nutrient. Hydrate but do not eat.
This will allow you body to mobilise its "reserve" stored fats. instead of just getting bigger and bigger.
Each day wait one more hour than you day before.
The importance of breakfast is a myth created by big capitalist cereal and dairy industry. They need you to buy more sugar and starch and cornsyrup.
Educate yourself on "intermittent fasting" and thank me later.
Try it out yourself and spred the word.
One of the best things that ever happened to my health.