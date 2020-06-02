Add Page Up/Down Buttons for PDF Plugin
Pesala Ambassador
Navigating a PDF with just the mouse would be improved by adding buttons to go to the Next and Previous page.
The Page Up/Down keyboard shortcuts work fine, but sometimes one wants to read a PDF without using the keyboard.
