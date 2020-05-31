Don't allow websites to block new tabs
-
I don't want a website to prevent me from opening a link in a new or background tab with Ctrl+Click / Shift+Click, because their JS does not permit it. Vivaldi should ignore this and still do it.
-
mib2berlin
@jumpsq
Hi, can you add a link to such a site, please?
Cheers, mib
-
@Gwen-Dragon Sure, but I do not want to adapt my work flow because someone decides that I am not to open the site the way I'm used to.
-
@mib2berlin said in Don't allow websites to block new tabs:
@jumpsq
Hi, can you add a link to such a site, please?
Cheers, mib
I'd be interested in this as well. I want to take a quick look at the code and see what they're doing.
-
mib2berlin
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests