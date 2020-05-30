Hello,

Disclaimer: Beware that this request is specific to the case when "Activate With Single Click" is On.

Currently, "•" is used to indicate the active tab/primary content shown in the window. If I do File > New Tab, the tab gets open, but the selection does not change, i.e. remains on a previously activated tab or on "Window" section, if the latter was selected.

This is really confusing/not something that I expect as a Mac user.

To put it shortly on the picture:

Moreover, I don't see much of the reason to keep the selection on the old item in the above scenario - what's the possible use of it?

I do understand, that something is necessary to indicate an item e.g. on right click on a tab for contextual menu commands. But right-click to get contextual menu should result only in a "temporary" selection in this case, at least from what I expect as a Mac user.

We can see the expected behavior e.g. in (macOS) Finder in browse mode (that kind of matches activation behavior of Vivaldi Window Pane when Activate With Single Click is ON), see the illustration below... There I have:

"AirPort Utility" selected in the list and shown to the left

"VoiceOver Utility" right-clicked and showing the contextual menu

As you can see, the "main"/"solid" selection is still on "AirPort Utility" list item, while "VoiceOver Utility" item shows outline as an indicator of contextual selection. If I select a command from the contextual menu (or dismiss it via Esc), the outline disappears as if "VoiceOver Utility" was never selected.

The above illustration/behavior is not specific just to Finder. You can see it most of the standard applications that have a split view containing list of items and item view, e.g. in Mail, Messages, Reminders and etc.

So basically, if I can put it in other words, I propose to:

Replace "•" with solid/selection bar to indicate the active tab Use "outline" to indicate the contextual selection/right-clicked item

Regards,

Grigory

P.S. I do see that "2" is actually applicable to other panels in Vivaldi, e.g. History or Downloads, so it might have sense to consider fixing it there as well, however it's not that critical, as the items are not "activated" there. In Window Panel with "Activate With Single Click" enabled, this "deviation from the standard selection behavior" is quite critical to me as it is misleads me as a user, regarding what is really active and what is not.

P.P.S.

We can probably leave "•" to indicate active tab in case "Activate with Single Click" is Off. Probably it makes sense to rename "Activate With Single Click" into "Activate on Selection" and actually make the whole thing behave as such, e.g. on changing selection with the keyboard or in case of selecting multiple items with mouse. It will present some challenges in regards to multiple selection - It does not make sense to show 10 tabs simultaneously just when I select them e.g. for closing, but we can either keep the first tab in the group active (see e.g. macOS Reminders) or show some placeholder instead of the active tab as the preview (macOS Finder) or mimic a stack of tabs with active one at the top (macOS Mail). Attaching some illustrations below to illustrate multiple selections.

Finder (placeholder):

Mail (stack):

Reminders (first item in the group):