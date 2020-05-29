Move a tab (or group of tabs) from one profile to another
It would be extremely helpful to be able to move a tab (or group of tabs) from one profile to another. Currently MOVE TAB or drag and drop to another profile is not working.
Hi, there's is a tool called Browser Tamer https://github.com/aloneguid/bt could easily send current tab to another browser or profile.
I have not checked out that tool, I'd just like to point out that Profiles are meant to be separated. If several contexts should be separated within one profile, use workspaces instead, where it's easy to move tabs from one workspace to another. If profiles have to be used, sync those profiles via Vivaldi sync.
If I need to send a tab to another profile, it's usually because the link needs to be opened as another identity or out of insufficient permissions of the tab.
By the way, Browser Tamer is a browser proxy that forwards the link or browser tab (requires the browser extension to be installed first) and redirects them to another browser or browser profile.
Sync to another browser or browser profile should also work for that purpose. It is always OK to use extensions of course. Vivaldi users just generally like to find ways to do things with integrated features