Double tap to close tab [tab strip]
Maybe as an alternative to the "x" button.
Does middle click already do this? I feel like double click would be better suited to clone tab, or move tab to new windows. Or, actually, it would be really cool to have it be a configurable action. It would be sweet if both middle click and double click were dropdown options in the Tabs settings page allowing the user to select from various tabs actions like the 3 we've discussed so far, plus close other tabs, pin/unpin tab, stack with similar tabs, maybe hibernate tab, screenshot page, and possibly a few other actions I'm not thinking of without being at my desk to look at the possibilities.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@BoneTone This is an Android request.
@luetage Indeed it is, and a fruitful one at that. I really like the ideas I wrote there, so I'll have to search the desktop categories to see if it's already been suggested.
