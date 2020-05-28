Allow blocking or whitelisting web sockets
-
briannelsonutd
ebay is using javascript and the localhost IP address to scan Windows systems locally. No web page code should be able to perform this.
https://nullsweep.com/why-is-this-website-port-scanning-me/
https://www.ebay.com/scl/js/ScandalLoader.js
Firefox I believe network.websocket.enabled = false disables this functionality
Do you set this as a browser wide default? Creating a whitelist to allow your bank or other trusted entity to scan for malware might be acceptable. But once you get to that level, uMatrix or other plugin provides that functionality.
I am interested to see your perspective.
(mod edit: more descriptive title)
-
@briannelsonutd This "feature" was discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47336/look-ma-ebay-is-a-port-scanner-trojan-now/
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests