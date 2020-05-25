Allow of having multiple nicknames in search engines
One of the following might be nice to haves:
- Allow adding multiple nicknames for search engines (
ge,
gerritfor gerrit)
- Allow base URL to act as a nickname too (maybe with a clear visual prompt "Press Tab to search" ala Chromium, and not requiring me to press enter to see if would that URL be given a search prompt)
- Allow duplicating a search engine entry, if all else fails
Voted up! As a multilingual user, I have been resorting to manually creating duplicate entries for the same search engine. While this works, it really clutters the "Search with" context menu. Being able to assign multiple nicknames to one entry would be very handy.
