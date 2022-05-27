Add note editor improvements to the notes panel
-
The new editor is pretty great, but its strange that none of its improvements have been implemented into the notes panel. I would like to see them there, mainly the visual editor.
-
@Gwen-Dragon Hm? I'm not sure why you got the impression that something is wrong. Everything is working fine. This feature request is about implementing the formatting buttons and the visual editor introduced in the latest snapshot into the notes panel. Currently, they are only located in the full page notes editor at
vivaldi://notes
-
I second this idea! The note WYSIWYG is great but the note panel is much more useful to take notes in context. I use to tile the tab I'm working on with a tab displaying the notes editor and squeeze the latter to the same dimension of the panel.
The WYSIWYG works very well even in such small space.
-
-
-
@AltCode @Pandorino I fully agree.
Please add wysiwig editor to panel too!!
Now it is cumbersome and even confusing with 2 interfaces.
You already did the work for the full editor, just add its buttons to the panel.
-
A more complex note editor could become a killer feature of the Vivaldi browser.
You should take a look at Obsidian.md, that is just a electron app on top of a collection of markdown files.
Features that I'd like to see:
- support of Mathjax
- full sync options, including pictures etc, storaged locally
- Wiki like interlinkings.
-
thedayismine
-
Pesala Ambassador
@thedayismine Click on the number of votes to see the list of users who voted for the feature request.
-
Would be nice to have more buttons like the (probably defunct) markdown toolbar mod both in panel and full view.
-
thedayismine
@Pesala How do vote?!!
I don't see the "voters" text anywhere.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@thedayismine You vote for a post by click on the thumb below the post. And to see the list of voters for the post, click on the number (has to be > 0) near thumb.