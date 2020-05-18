lock URL bar language on English
-
Dkolotauri
I use 2 keyboards: 1st - English, 2nd - Georgian
but I want to lock the URL address bar on English, cuz webpages basically are on English and it's so boring to switch it all the time from Georgian to English in order to surf on the web pages
I think it would be a useful feature
any ideas?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Dkolotauri Hello, and welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You can set your language preferences in the URL:
chrome://settings/languages
(it's not part of the Vivaldi UI yet, so you have to paste the address).
You can set the priority of languages you want. So if you prefer English for web pages, move it to the top (use three dots button), then Georgian second. You can still keep Georgian as UI language if you set in Settings > General > Language.
-
A Former User
Hi,
it‘s not possible for Vivaldi to control the layout, especially if you want it only for the address bar. But I think it should be (with some hacks maybe) possible to control it from your system (e.g. to have the layout per app, although this usually isn’t very convenient).
-
madiso Translator
The OP is asking for a keyboard mapping feature similar to the one in Yandex Browser: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=et&sl=ru&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fblog%2Fcompany%2F80546&prev=search
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests