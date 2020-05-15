Close Tabs That Have Been Bookmarked
When I'm cleaning up tabs, the first to go are the ones I've bookmarked since I know I can find the content again relatively easily.
I would love a way to close any open tabs that have already been bookmarked. Maybe via a menu in the tabs panel or the bookmarks panel.
Another option could be a small badge on the tab/favicon that indicates the page has a bookmark or speeddial entry. Then I can visually find those tabs quickly and close each of them.
@jargon
you know, that there's already an indicator at the right side of the adressbar?
nevertheless, your featurerequest points towards a better recognition if the tabs is not directly visible, so I think it's valid (of course)
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests