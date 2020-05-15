When I'm cleaning up tabs, the first to go are the ones I've bookmarked since I know I can find the content again relatively easily.

I would love a way to close any open tabs that have already been bookmarked. Maybe via a menu in the tabs panel or the bookmarks panel.

Another option could be a small badge on the tab/favicon that indicates the page has a bookmark or speeddial entry. Then I can visually find those tabs quickly and close each of them.