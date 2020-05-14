When changing focus via F6, also highlight the webpage
I really like changing focus via F6. Also like that the panel, tab bar and address bar are appropriately highlighted via a blue rectangle when the focus gets to them. I lack such highlight when I focus the webpage. I frequently find myself lost and not sure where the highlight is. I am sure this must have been a design decision when this feature was implemented, but I do not think it was a good decision. It is incosistent and does not provide appropriate feedback.
Ha this has been implemented, thanks! (the only thing is that when a panel gets highlighted, the blue rectangle gets displayed for less then one second).
Pesala
@felagund When the web page gets highlighted, the blue rectangle disappears after a second. Shortcut F9 will also focus the web page. Once the web page is highlighted, spatial navigation will highlight links. I presume that this is why the blue rectangle highlight has to disappear after a second — to allow for spatial navigation.
The Panel icons remain highlighted once focused. Then one can navigate to the next panel.
Yeah, it disappears but it was not previously appearing at all on my computer. Also, with certain panels (bookmarks, Facebook Messenger), it really just blinks (it is a gif, but it shows the appearance well):
Thanks for the F9 tip though!
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
