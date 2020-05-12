Respect systemwide text scaling
No Chromium based browser can do this so this may be a big one, but without it reading anything is really hard because font is simply too big by default
Agree that this should be an option. Firefox allows for this. Mind you, I'm in the opposite boat to you, in that text on some sites are very small despite increasing the font size in settings.
I'm pretty sure you can increase text size in any chromium browser settings but decreasing it brings no effects
it's not ideal but will probably help you a bit
