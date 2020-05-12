@luetage Yeah, I tried looking through the Preferences and Secure Preferences files, they are not there. So they are probably in the local storage under Local App Settings\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli . But that file is impenetrable unless you're a coder.

I tried to use chrome.storage.local.get() in the console like you do in the search engines mod, but couldn't figure out how to find what values to query or how to convert the objects it into something readable... any pointers on where to look? For instance, how do you know to look for "SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION"?

What I've done now is simply open settings, open the Cheat Sheet, press F12 for Devtools, then search for keyboard-shortcut-list , copy the whole keystrokes element, then run it through HTML Tidy to make a proper html page... not exactly elegant, but at least it's something usable

What @Pesala does is good too I guess, but I prefer to have it in a format like this and not a big picture. Hope they can make an export feature or at least add hotkeys to the Sync data soon.