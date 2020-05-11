Improved keyboard navigation on tab stacks
-
jasonfu9966
Currently, using ctrl+num button will switch that respective tab, or the most recently-active tab in that respective stack.
I propose a feature that will allow you to switch between tabs in order when on a tab stack that's already active, by pushing ctrl+number of where that stack is. Ctrl + shift + num can move through those tabs in reverse order.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jasonfu9966 Please vote for the existing requests:
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests