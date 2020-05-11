Additional domain expansions - Shift+Enter = .net
-
Additional domain expansions - Shift+Enter = .net
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BillH You can add whatever extensions you wish:
-
It doesn't work anymore with multiple tlds, the feature was even removed at some point, and readded with just one possible expansion.
-
@Pesala , it doesn't work
Your variant just puts whole suffix string and invokes search engine to search it
Shift+Enter = .net
This is an old feature, I remember it was on ancient Internet Explorer 20 tears ago
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests