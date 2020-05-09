scroll down the quick command list with something other than the arrows
When you work a lot with the keyboard, the quick command is a wonderful feature of Vivaldi. It would be even better if you could scroll down the suggestion list with something other than the arrows (they are far away on most keyboards).
Perhaps it would be a good idea to let the user set this with new keyboard actions like "QuickcommandUP" and "QuickcommandDOWN.
What do you think about this?
Salut
I can confirm it's a good idea!
For Notes creation, for example, the use of down arrow then <Enter> key isn't very comfortable.
A Former User
Aren’t you missing QCPgUp/Dn, QCHome, QCEnd? :face_with_stuck-out_tongue_winking_eye:
Pesala Ambassador
@potmeklecbohdan The Page Up/Down keys are in the same place as the cursor (arrow) keys. Home/End don't work for me, but they are also with the cursor keys. Is it any different on a Mac keyboard?
For keyboards it really depends on countries and practices. And I'm not talking about ergonomic keyboards or specific layouts (dvorak, bepo, etc)... I think a possibility to configure a key to go down would be a big step forward. I think the "tab" key would be an option for example.
to me, I am missing the
<C-p>and
<C-n>keybindings, like how I stated here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/368797
it will be great if the option for those shortcut added!
A Former User
@Pesala Wouldn’t it be a nonsense to have two alnum-block shortcuts for up/down but none for home/end (and possibly pgup/down)?
Pesala Ambassador
@potmeklecbohdan I don't think there is any chance that this feature request will be implemented any time soon.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
