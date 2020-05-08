Link pinned in new tab
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Is it possible to program that links can be pinned in a new tab in the background?
@stardepp Not at present. This would require an option to pin new tabs (then you could just open in new background tab), which does not exist in Vivaldi at this time.
