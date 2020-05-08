Delay updater notification popup when in fullscreen
-
It would be nice if the notification window does not pop up if browser is in full screen (e.g. watching Youtube). I've just noticed that on macOS Catalina (10.15). Not sure on other OSes.
Thanks for the great browser! Keep it going and stay healthy!
-
@Rongar Which notification window do you mean?
If you mean system notifications that might need to be handled at the OS level.
-
Sorry, yes my request was unclear which update request window I meant. Surly the Vivaldi can't do anything about any OS-notifications
I meant the Vivaldi new version notification window (were you can select install, skip or not now).
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests