Opening external links makes entry into history and cookies etcetera everytime and disturbs the clean or saved browser data and one needs to clear new data manually everytime.
To avoid this, an option to open links from elsewhere in private mode can help.
Though at Linux desktop (Mint), i can put the code of incognito (vivaldi --incognito) in preferred applications to achieve this, Android and others desktop oses may need this even more.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
